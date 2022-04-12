Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Increases By 1,380.9%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 1,380.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SSBK stock remained flat at $$22.80 during trading on Tuesday. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $3,488,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

