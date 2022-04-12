Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 933.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 933.5% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,793. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

