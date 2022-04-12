Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,114 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,532,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.