Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

