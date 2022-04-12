Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

FCOM opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

