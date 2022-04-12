Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 117,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 269,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 78,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

