Sigma Planning Corp Buys 11,129 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

