Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $162.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.