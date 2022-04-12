Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.73. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

