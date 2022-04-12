Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 662,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 562,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 172,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

