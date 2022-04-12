Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

MGK opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98.

