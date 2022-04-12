Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,013 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

CARR opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.