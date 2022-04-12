Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,476 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,166,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

