Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

