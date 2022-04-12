Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 9,218 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

