Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $238.14 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

