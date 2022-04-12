Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 133.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 33.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

