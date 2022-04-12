Sigma Planning Corp Sells 315 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,908,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

