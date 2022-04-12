Sigma Planning Corp Sells 615 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

ED opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

