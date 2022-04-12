Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $929.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

