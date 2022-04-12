SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,552,925. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at C$993,961.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

