SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (CVE:SIL)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.