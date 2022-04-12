SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Holdings Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.