Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Shares Down 19.6%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was down 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

