SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 5.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.19. 4,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,159,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.57 and a beta of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

