Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

