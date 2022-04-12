Smith Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $183.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

