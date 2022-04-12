Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,712.14

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $163,712.14 and $393,554.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.44 or 0.07489562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.08 or 0.99948180 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

