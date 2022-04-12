Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Snap One stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

