Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 31.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 803,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 111,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$52.43 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

