Solanium (SLIM) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.85 or 0.07565462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.96 or 1.00043890 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

