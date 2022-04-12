Solrise Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $487,383.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $487,383.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,916,970 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

