Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 607,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

