Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

