Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 243,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,711,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $708.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
