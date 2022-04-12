Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 243,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,711,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $708.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 107,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.