Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 153152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.