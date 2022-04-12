Soverain Market Cap Hits $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the US dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

ION (ION) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.71 or 0.11927102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00187824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00380033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

