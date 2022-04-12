Soverain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00189805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00389198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Soverain

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

