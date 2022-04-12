SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 146,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

