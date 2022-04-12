SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SQI Diagnostics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About SQI Diagnostics
