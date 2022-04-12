SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 600 shares.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

