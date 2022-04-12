SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,729.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.54).

SSE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 33.74 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,762.76 ($22.97). The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,765. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79). The company has a market capitalization of £18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,650.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,623.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

