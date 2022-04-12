STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STAA. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

STAA opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

