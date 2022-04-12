Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.75 Million

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $1.03 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.92 or 0.07502184 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,651.43 or 1.00161559 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

