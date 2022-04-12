Starlink 1-Day Volume Tops $6.65 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Starlink has a total market cap of $123.46 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.07595164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.85 or 1.00231269 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

