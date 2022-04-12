StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $38,625.57 and approximately $57.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

