State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 620 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Middlesex Water worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

