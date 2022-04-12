State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.29. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

