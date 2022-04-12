State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,301 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.21, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

