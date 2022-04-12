State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.12 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.