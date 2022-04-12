State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

